Finland's Pulkkinen to Become Chief of EU's Military Planning Department

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a spokesman of the European External Action Service’s (EEAS) told reporters that the foreign ministers of the EU member states would make a positive decision on creation of the MPCC on March 6. The new institution would be responsible for foreign non-combat operations of the bloc currently carried out in such states as Somalia and Mali.

"It is expected that the new institution would be led by Lt. Gen. Pulkkinen," the source said.

© Photo: Puolustusvoimat Lt. Gen. Esa Pulkkinen

Pulkkinen was born in Finland in 1957 and joined the country's army in 1977. In 2008-2010, Pulkkinen was the Director of Operations in the EU Military Staff. Currently the official is Director General of the EU Military Staff (EUMS).