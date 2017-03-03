Kiev Sets Up Drinking Water Reservoirs in Avdiivka Amid Shortages

"Today, 63 drinking water reservoirs, each one cubic meter [264 US liquid gallons] in volume, have been set up in the city. People with special needs and the elderly are being supplied with bottled water," Zhebrivskyi said on his Facebook page.
Water supply in the war-torn parts of east Ukraine, including Avdiivka, was disrupted after fighting broke out in the vicinity of the Donetsk water filtration station (DFS). Special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Sajdik on Thursday stated that the sides of the conflict had agreed to halt the fighting and enable safe and secure access for filter station staff as well as clearing the area of mines.
The situation in east Ukraine worsened at the end of January when fighting between local militias and the Ukrainian military intensified in the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata.
