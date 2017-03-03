Register
17:33 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants and refugees walk to cross Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, in northern Greece on October 14, 2015

    EU Commission Backtracks on Failing Migrant Relocation Plan Amid Protests

    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    14020

    The European Commission's plan to relocate migrants from Greece and Italy throughout the EU and to return others from member states to Greece, under the Dublin agreement has run into yet more trouble amid growing opposition to the plan.

    EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos refused to directly answer a question over the return of migrants who had traveled from Greece to other EU countries back to Greece under the Dublin agreement — whereby migrants must be processed in the country of first arrival — saying only that "the situation will be smoother in the future."

    In May and September of 2015, the European Commission published its roadmap for migrants allowing for the relocation of 160,00 migrants who had turned up in various countries — notably Greece, Italy and Hungary — amid the chaos of mass movement and inadequate border controls. These migrants would be 'processed' and then redistributed around EU member states according to an "emergency" plan  a mandatory quota system.

    ​The plan was supposed to have relocated the migrants within two years — by September 2017 — but only 13,574 have, so far, been relocated out of Greece and Italy, according to the latest figures (March 2). Many member states are opposed to the mandatory quota system, with Austria, Hungary and Poland refusing to take any.

    An Afghani refugee woman and mother of three poses with one of her children in their tent set up on a baseball field at a refugee camp in the Hellinikon Olympic Complex, in a southern Athens suburb, on January 11, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Louisa Gouliamaki
    'More Solidarity' Needed From EU Over Migrant Crisis in Greece - Avramopoulos

    Meanwhile, migrants who had made their way to other member states were supposed to be returned back to Greece for processing, under the Dublin agreement, as they had not originally been processed there. However, that scheme has also run into difficulties — not least because of opposition from human rights groups.

    Amnesty International has criticized the 'Dublin returns' policy, because conditions in migrant camps in Greece are already inhumane, largely because of the numbers being detained in them pending their return to Turkey, under the controversial EU-Turkey migrant deal.

    "It seems that for the European Commission all roads for refugees lead to Greece. It is outrageously hypocritical of the European Commission to insinuate that Greece alone is to blame for dire conditions, when the overcrowding and insecure climate on the Greek islands are for the most part caused by the EU-Turkey deal, and compounded by the lack of solidarity from other EU countries to relocate people," said Iverna McGowan, Director of Amnesty International's European Institution's Office.

    ​When pressed on the issue, EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told EU Observer: "There are no excuses or pretexts anymore, I believe that all member states will decide to do their duty as I said and the situation will be smoother in the future". 

    Syrian refugees are escorted by Carabinieri after disembarking from Belgian Navy vessel Godetia at the Augusta port, Italy, June 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello
    Over 13,000 Refugees Relocated From Greece, Italy to EU Countries – EU Commissioner
    However, he failed to answer the question of whether or not the Dublin returns would start again this month. 

    Dublin transfers to Greece from other Member States have been suspended since 2011 following two judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) which identified systemic deficiencies in the Greek asylum system.

    In December, the Commission said that "significant progress has been achieved by Greece in putting in place the essential institutional and legal structures for a properly functioning asylum system" and that returns would begin March 15, 2017. However, Avramopoulos's remarks indicate the plan may, once again, fail to materialize.

    Related:

    Slovenia Passes Amendments to Close Border in Case of Migrant Crisis
    Europe to Face New Wave of Migrant Crisis Next Spring – Maltese PM
    'More Solidarity' Needed From EU Over Migrant Crisis in Greece - Avramopoulos
    Amnesty Demands Leadership From EU Over 'Freezing-to-Death' Migrant Crisis
    Migrant Crisis Could be Tackled Only by Brussels, Which is Unwilling to Solve It
    Tags:
    migrant distribution quotas, migrant camp, refugee crisis, migrant crisis, immigration, European Commission, Amnesty International, European Union, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Jean-Claude Juncker, Italy, Europe, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok