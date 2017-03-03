French Candidate Fillon Collects Twice Amount of Required Political Endorsements

© REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier Juppe May Get Most Votes in French President Election 1st Round If Replaces Fillon - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the organization, Fillon has so far received 1,155 signatures, independent Emmanuel Macron gathered 464 signatures, far-right Marine Le Pen — 84, socialist Benoit Hamon — 334.

The required 500 signatures have to come from 30 different departments and overseas collectivities and no more than 10 percent of the signatures can come from any one department. Mayors, members of the French Parliament and the European Parliament and special advisers within departments may endorse candidates.

Fillon's success with signatures comes at an otherwise tumultuous time for the candidate as several members of his campaign have decided to step down amid the scandal around Fillon's wife's allegedly fake employment. Representative for European and International Affairs within Fillon's team Bruno Le Maire announced the decision to leave campaign on Wednesday. Spokesman Thierry Solere and political adviser Dominique Bussereau followed suit on Friday.