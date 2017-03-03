Plane in Stockholm Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A passenger aircraft with 300 people on board was evacuated at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport due to a bomb threat.

"Our command centre received information that this specific flight was threatened. The threat came on the phone, but not to us, that's all I can say," Swedish police spokesperson Sven-Erik Ohlsson was quoted as saying by The Local on Friday.

The aircraft was supposed to take off and head for Thailand at 8:45 p.m. local time (19:45 GMT). After the plane left the gate it reportedly stopped, with the passengers’ being evacuated after almost two hours.

According to the same reports, the bomb threat was communicated to the passengers only after the evacuation from the plane. Police have questioned them about whether they had noticed anything suspicious.

Media also reported that police bomb technicians had been sent to examine the plane directed to another spot of the airport earlier in the day on Friday.

A large section of Sweden’s major airport was also reported to have been evacuated due to security reasons.