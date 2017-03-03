Register
03 March 2017
    (FILES) This file photo taken on November 25, 2016 shows Francois Fillon (C), candidate for the right-wing primaries ahead of the French 2017 presidential election, and his wife Penelope (L) attending a campaign rally in Paris, ahead of the primary's second round on November 27

    Nearly Two-Thirds of French Think Fillon Wrong to Stay in Presidential Race

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ
    59 percent of the French thought that a different The Republicans' (LR) candidate at presidential race would do better than Francois Fillon, according to opinion poll.

    French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, reacts after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Ex-French Prime Minister Juppe Says Ready to Replace Fillon in Presidential Race
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seven out of 10 French nationals believe that The Republicans' (LR) candidate Francois Fillon is wrong to not drop out of the presidential race amid the scandal around his wife's employment, a new survey by French polling organization Odoxa showed Friday.

    On Wednesday, Fillon said at a press conference that he would not withdraw his candidature and denounced the investigation into his wife allegedly having been employed as his parliamentary assistant and paid without actually doing the job as "a political assassination."

    According to the poll, 74 percent of the respondents do not see anything abnormal in investigations being opened into candidates during a presidential campaign, while 64 percent think that Fillon is treated like any other person accountable to the law, thus disagreeing with the candidate himself who said on Wednesday that he was treated differently.

    Francois Fillon, candidate in Sunday's second round of the French center-right presidential primary elections, members of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech during a meeting with deputies in Paris, France, November 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    French Presidential Race Passions: Police Raid Candidate Fillon’s Home in Paris
    The poll showed that 59 percent of the French thought that a different LR candidate would do better than Fillon.

    Fillon is set to appear before the investigative magistrate on March 15.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.

    French Presidential Election 2017, Francois Fillon, France
