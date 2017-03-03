Serbian Minister Dukic Dejanovic Injured in Car Accident

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The accident occurred on Thursday night, between Nis, the country’s third largest city and Vranje, a city in the south of Serbia where Dejanovic took part in a campaign event of Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday, the RTS broadcaster said.

​Dejanovic, 65, and the driver of her car both sustained injuries in the accident, their condition is stable.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the minister’s car drove into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck.