Total of 19 Miners Hospitalized After Blast at West Ukraine Coal Mine

KIEV (Sputnik) – Earlier on Thursday, a deadly explosion hit the Stepnaya mine, killing at least 10 miners. A total of 34 people were present at the site when the blast took place.

"Following the visit to the mine, the prime minister plans to visit the injured [miners] in hospital. He noted that 19 miners had been hospitalized, four had been transported to the hospitals in Lviv," Groysman’s press service said Thursday.

Local police reported that the criminal case over the incident had already been initiated.

Following the incident Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko declared all-Ukrainian mourning and ordered to carry out inspections of the country's coal mines.

The Stepnaya mine has been in operation since 1978 and is considered dangerous due to large amounts of methane in its coal deposits.