Le Pen Maintains Leadership in Polls Predicting Results of French Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is projected to win in the first round of the upcoming election with 27 percent of votes, a poll published Thursday revealed.

According to the survey carried out by Elabe for the Echos and Radio Classique, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is projected to come in second with 24 percent of votes. The Republicans party's Francois Fillon enjoys the support of 19 percent.

Le Pen is projected to lose to both of them in the second round, with 62 percent to 38 percent in case of a stand-off with Macron, and 58 percent to 42 percent with Fillon.

The poll was conducted between February 28 and March 2 among 1,500 adults.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.