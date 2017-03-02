Le Pen Maintains Leadership in Polls Predicting Results of French Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is projected to win in the first round of the upcoming election with 27 percent of votes, a poll published Thursday revealed.
Le Pen is projected to lose to both of them in the second round, with 62 percent to 38 percent in case of a stand-off with Macron, and 58 percent to 42 percent with Fillon.
The poll was conducted between February 28 and March 2 among 1,500 adults.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
