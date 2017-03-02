Register
21:51 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Sputnik news

    No News is Bad News: Latvian, Estonian News Agencies Cut Ties With Sputnik

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    323024

    On Wednesday, LETA and BNS, two regional news agencies in Estonia and Latvia, unilaterally terminated their cooperation with Sputnik Latvia and Sputnik Estonia, a month after BNS terminated its contract with Sputnik Lithuania. Journalists from the two local branches of Sputnik vowed that the move wouldn't prevent them from continuing their work.

    LETA, Latvia's main information agency, and Baltic News Service, an Estonian agency that operates across the Baltic countries, abruptly announced the termination of their contract to provide Sputnik Latvia and Sputnik Estonia with their news materials on Wednesday.

    Sputnik Estonia head Elena Cherysheva stressed that the termination was a complete surprise, since the agency had "fully fulfilled all our terms under the agreement." Accordingly, she said that the legality of BNS's actions will be examined by Sputnik Estonia's lawyers.

    Both agencies belong to Estonia-based holding company UP Invest OU, which in lieu of an adequate explanation of the sudden termination has led Sputnik's Latvia and Sputnik Estonia journalists to speculate that the decision to terminate the contracts may have been dictated from outside.

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    No Proof of 'Fake News' in UK Parliament Report on Sputnik
    Sputnik Latvia's editors noted that in an age when media revenues are hard to come by, it would make little sense for a private news agency to simply reject an important client. 

    "We can assume with almost one hundred percent certainty that this was the result of one or more phone calls to BNS's management by high-ranking government officials," Sputnik Estonia's editors wrote. "Their only desire is to silence alternative views," they added.

    LETA's letter informing Sputnik Latvia of the termination of its contract accused the news agency of using LETA's services in a way that is "contrary to the highest values, including the moral values and basic principles, of the Republic of Latvia, which are protected by the Latvian Constitution." The letter didn't go into specifics about which values Sputnik violated.

    Defending his Latvian counterparts, Sputnik Estonia contributor Pavel Kirillov pointed out that the preamble to Latvia's Constitution declares it to be a free and democratic country, its main values listed as "freedom, honesty, justice, solidarity, equality, family and work." The agency he emphasized, has not impinged on these values anywhere in its content.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya
    © Sputnik/
    RT Chief Editor on Western Attacks: 'The More They Pick on Us the More Publicity We Get'
    But at least Sputnik Latvia got an explanation. According to Sputnik Estonia, BNS didn't bother elaborating on the cancellation of their contract in any coherent manner whatsoever. 

    Whatever the real reason for the cancellation may be, observers have pointed out that this is the third major media cooperation contract cancellation involving Sputnik this year. BNS terminated its contract with Sputnik Lithuania in January, alleging that "propagandistic" material had appeared on the news agency's website.

    Sputnik Estonia's editors commented on Wednesday's termination by suggesting that "paranoia, it turns out, is an infectious disease."

    Authorities in Baltic countries have made a conscious effort to restrict Sputnik's regional hubs ever since they went online. In 2016, Latvian authorities blocked Sputnik Latvia's.lv domain, citing the alleged violation of EU regulations regarding 'threats to the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.' Unfortunately for authorities, the decision only led to an increase in the news site's popularity.

    A screen with the logo of the Sputnik international news agency
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    BBC, The Times & The Independent Attack Sputnik: What They're Not Telling You
    Last month, Estonia's education minister let slip that security services had recommended that government officials refuse to communicate with Sputnik journalists.

    According to Sputnik Estonia's editors, Wednesday's decision was an indication that certain politicians "are equating the word to violence. An attempt to exchange views is turning into an informational confrontation, which the nurturing hands of certain [state] services are trying to turn into an information war."

    Nevertheless, journalists from both Sputnik hubs promised to continue their work, in spite of the difficulties caused by Wednesday's decision. Sputnik Latvia stressed that "[LETA's] ceasing cooperation with the agency does not mean that Sputnik will fall from orbit or sink into oblivion, just as it didn't sink after it was forbidden from registering under a Latvian domain." In any case, journalists from both hubs stressed that the cancellation certainly won't help to broaden freedom of speech in the Baltics.

    In an interesting coincidence, on February 28, a day before Sputnik's contracts were terminated, Germany announced that it would assist Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the creation of Russian-language media outlets aimed at countering "systemic disinformation" from Russian television networks broadcasting in the Baltic region.

    Related:

    No Proof of 'Fake News' in UK Parliament Report on Sputnik
    Western Media Exerting Financial Pressure on RT's Advertisers - Editor-In-Chief
    RT Chief Editor on Bullying: The More They Pick on Us the More Publicity We Get
    Sputnik, RT Dismiss Claims by Macron's Ally of Spreading 'Fake' News
    BBC, The Times & The Independent Attack Sputnik: What They're Not Telling You
    Tags:
    contract termination, LETA, Baltic News Service, Sputnik, Baltic Region, Estonia, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      Free media is a joke in the west. It more resembles the USSR in its late days.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      This is the work of CEPA, Fotyga, and EUVDISINFO- all stooges of the EU-NATO Axis.
      The BBC is stepping up its globalist propaganda in the Baltic also. God help the people there.
    • Reply
      avatar
      kooka
      "Germany will assist to build up a media to distract Russian propaganda." Then everything
      is totally clear: they want to substitute excellent Russian information by badly constructed German propaganda und lies which we get in Germany on a daily basis.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok