21:50 GMT +302 March 2017
    UK Public Isolated from 'Out of Touch' Political Elite - Report

    © AFP 2016/ Odd ANDERSEN
    A new report from the London-based Institute for Government says the vast majority of the British civil service have "little contact with their ministerial bosses and the public feel isolated from a political class that is seen as out of touch and elite".

    Ministers in the UK Government head up the various departments and give political direction to its civil servants. However, ministers come and go — depending on elections or cabinet reshuffles — leading to uncertainties on both sides.

    ​The report, How to be an effective minister, draws on interviews with some of the most senior Cabinet members of the last decade, including former Chancellors, Foreign Secretaries and Secretaries of State across all departments.

    Although they technically have a department at their disposal, incoming ministers know that "officials are on home turf and you're a visitor," according to Damian Green, the current UK Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

    "You tend to be quite suspicious of the advice civil servants are giving you" — particularly when taking over from a rival political party, according to Theresa Villiers, the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

    "Ministers are hugely important to government, yet surprisingly little is understood about what they actually do. The vast majority of the civil service have little contact with their ministerial bosses and the public feel isolated from a political class that is seen as out of touch and elite," Nicola Hughes, the report author, said.

    "This report sheds light on the often mysterious world of government ministers. And it explains how these men and women, currently charged with delivering Brexit alongside challenging domestic policy goals and commitments, can be effective," she added.

    Whitehall, London
    © Flickr/ Howard Lake
    UK Civil Service in 'Worrying' Overstretch Ahead of Brexit
    The report said civil servants were overly cautious or "just quite conservative," in the words of Simon Hughes, former UK Justice Minister. It found there was a "feeling that civil servants are too hierarchical, so that ministers cannot access junior but expert staff. 

    "These last two criticisms reveal a constant tension between ministers and officials: it is difficult for officials to give honest advice and point out problems, where they exist, without seeming like they are blocking ministers' policy ideas. Knowing that they may only have a limited time in office, ministers are often in a rush to get things done and can be frustrated if they feel that officials are slowing things down," the report says.

    "There were times when getting something done was like wading through treacle," said Andrew Mitchell, International Development Secretary from 2010-12.

    UK Institute for Government (IfG), UK Parliament, Theresa May, Britain, United Kingdom
      Medvezhonok
      The picture painted by these excerpts is instantly recognisable. This report sounds bang on.
      Angus Gallagher
      The British people are totally opposed to the pro-EU political classes, the Marxist rotted media, and the globalist warmachine that sends our soldiers to their deaths for neocon lies. People are sick and tired.
      Jack Straw released a Guant, got him a million quid, and then said it was outrageous to suggest he was at fault- even after the ex-detainee blew himself to bits on a suicide run. Straw, like the rest of the Blairites conspired to wage illegal war and impose mass migration.
