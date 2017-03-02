Macron: Trump Protectionist Policies Unrealistic in Import-Dependent US

© AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says

PARIS (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies are unrealistic due to deep US integration in global markets and its dependence on imports, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"I do not think that Trump is right about the economy of his country when striving for protectionism. The US economy is one of the most open in the world. It is one these where the middle class purchasing power depends on goods producer abroad. So I do not think for a moment that he will be able to carry his promised protectionist policy," Macron said at a press conference after unveiling his campaign program.

Europe would be able to protect its interests within the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework in case Trump did try to press ahead with protectionist measures, he added.

"I would not want this development to occur, but we will be able to respond, if this gamble, this bad choice is made," Macron said.

Macron, however, stressed that the United States was France's key ally and he was ready to develop all aspects of this relationship, including security and counter-terrorism.

Trump's proposed protectionist measures included withdrawing from or altering a number of international trade agreements and imposing higher import tariffs in an effort to reinvigorate the US industrial sector and securing US jobs. The president has particularly targeted China, accusing it of dumping and undervaluing its currency while threatening a 45-percent tariff on Chinese imports.

Since coming into office in January, Trump has already ordered the United States to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as well as start renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) is also in limbo amid Trump's move toward bilateral deals.