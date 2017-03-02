Register
18:48 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron addresses the media during a press conference held in Paris, Thursday, March 2, 2017

    Macron: Trump Protectionist Policies Unrealistic in Import-Dependent US

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6321

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron stated that US President Donald Trump is not right about the economy of his country when striving for protectionism.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says
    PARIS (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies are unrealistic due to deep US integration in global markets and its dependence on imports, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

    "I do not think that Trump is right about the economy of his country when striving for protectionism. The US economy is one of the most open in the world. It is one these where the middle class purchasing power depends on goods producer abroad. So I do not think for a moment that he will be able to carry his promised protectionist policy," Macron said at a press conference after unveiling his campaign program.

    Europe would be able to protect its interests within the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework in case Trump did try to press ahead with protectionist measures, he added.

    "I would not want this development to occur, but we will be able to respond, if this gamble, this bad choice is made," Macron said.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    'Dependent Candidate': Russian Senator Says French Presidential Hopeful Macron Backed by US
    Macron, however, stressed that the United States was France's key ally and he was ready to develop all aspects of this relationship, including security and counter-terrorism.

    Trump's proposed protectionist measures included withdrawing from or altering a number of international trade agreements and imposing higher import tariffs in an effort to reinvigorate the US industrial sector and securing US jobs. The president has particularly targeted China, accusing it of dumping and undervaluing its currency while threatening a 45-percent tariff on Chinese imports.

    Since coming into office in January, Trump has already ordered the United States to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as well as start renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) is also in limbo amid Trump's move toward bilateral deals.

    Related:

    US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says
    Russian Senator Says French Presidential Hopeful Macron Backed by US
    Ex-French Economy Minister Macron Could Be 'US Agent' Lobbying Banks' Interests
    French Presidential Candidate Macron Opposes US President's Migration Ban
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, France, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok