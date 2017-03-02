Over 50% of Brits Believe Corbyn Not to Lead Labour by Next Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 51 percent of the UK adults think that the Labour party will have another leader and not Jeremy Corbyn by the next parliamentary elections, a poll published Thursday revealed.

According to the YouGov survey, 26 percent think that it is "somewhat unlikely" that Corbyn will still be in charge of the party by the next elections with another 25 think that it is "very unlikely."

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Corbyn the Terrible: UK Labour Party Leader Damned in Poll

Just 7 percent expressed firm believe that Corbyn would still be the head of the Labour.

The poll was carried out on February 27 among 5,359 UK adults.

In September 2015, Corbyn was elected as party leader after the Labour's defeat in the May 2015 general election. In June, 2016, Corbyn faced a motion of no confidence and saw half of the shadow cabinet resign in protest to what they claimed was his inability to lead the main opposition party after the Brexit referendum. He refused to resign and participated in the party leadership election in September 2016, winning and remaining the UK Labour Party leader.