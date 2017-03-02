Serbian Parliament Speaker Sets Presidential Election for April 2

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Maja Gojkovic set the country's presidential election for April 2.

In December 2016, media reported that the presidential elections in Serbia could take place on April 9, along with the possible early parliamentary elections.

"Dear nationals of Serbia, I have just set the presidential election for April 2," Gojkovic said.

In February, Serbia’s President Tomislav Nikolic said he had discussed office swap for that of a prime minister with incumbent Aleksandar Vucic. Nikolic, who had become Serbia's president in 2012, announced that he had given up plans to run for a second term in this year’s presidential election but hinted at arrangements with Vucic, the co-founder of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

The ruling conservatives nominated Vucic as their candidate for this year’s presidential election.