Visegrad Group Adopts Joint Declaration on EU Future - Polish Prime Minister

WARSAW (Sputnik)The Visegrad Group (V4) countries, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, adopted on Thursday a joint declaration on the future of the European Union, which is expected to be presented at an EU summit in Rome, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said.

"We have adopted a joint statement, a declaration on Europe's future, which we will present together as the Visegrad Group at the EU summit in Rome. In the plan we stress the necessity of reforms in the European Union in connection with negative changes in the European Union and its external environment," Szydlo said.

The Polish prime minister added that the key provision of the declaration was the necessity to maintain the bloc's unity and opposition to the divisions within the international organization.

According to the Polish politician, the statement also stresses the necessity to oppose protectionism at the labor market.

On March 25, the presidents and the heads of government of the EU member states are expected to gather in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, establishing the European Economic Community (EEC), which became the predecessor of the European Union.

The statement is not the first project on the EU future prepared ahead of the Rome summit. On Wednesday, the European Commission presented the white paper on the future of the bloc after Brexit.

