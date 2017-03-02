Register
17:18 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016

    Visegrad Group Adopts Joint Declaration on EU Future - Polish Prime Minister

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18720

    Polish Prime Minister said that Visegrad Group (V4) countries, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, adopted on Thursday a joint declaration on the future of the European Union.

    Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4), Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L-R), Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico pose for a group photo during an extraordinary Visegrad Group summit aimed at resolving the migration crisis in Prague, Czech Republic, September 4, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ David W Cerny
    Visegrad Group Urges to Strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank - Polish Defense Minister
    WARSAW (Sputnik) The Visegrad Group (V4) countries, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, adopted on Thursday a joint declaration on the future of the European Union, which is expected to be presented at an EU summit in Rome, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said.

    "We have adopted a joint statement, a declaration on Europe's future, which we will present together as the Visegrad Group at the EU summit in Rome. In the plan we stress the necessity of reforms in the European Union in connection with negative changes in the European Union and its external environment," Szydlo said.

    The Polish prime minister added that the key provision of the declaration was the necessity to maintain the bloc's unity and opposition to the divisions within the international organization.

    According to the Polish politician, the statement also stresses the necessity to oppose protectionism at the labor market.

    On March 25, the presidents and the heads of government of the EU member states are expected to gather in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, establishing the European Economic Community (EEC), which became the predecessor of the European Union.

    The statement is not the first project on the EU future prepared ahead of the Rome summit. On Wednesday, the European Commission presented the white paper on the future of the bloc after Brexit.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Italy's Renzi Warns Visegrad 4: Help With Migrants or I'll Veto EU Funds
    Visegrad Group Wants to Strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank
    Tags:
    Visegrad 4, European Union, Beata Szydlo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok