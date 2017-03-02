Register
17:18 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This photo taken on September 25, 2015 in Brussels shows signs for construction work around the Schuman roundabout area, home to the European Union's core institutions

    France, Germany Back Plans for 'Multi-Speed' EU Amid Deepening Divisions

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    221431

    The foreign ministers of France and Germany - both founder members of the European Union - have conceded that the union will inevitably only find a way forward by having varying speeds of integration, in a further mark of growing divisions within the bloc.

    "Without calling into question what we have accomplished, we must also find ways of better taking into account the different ambition levels of the member states so that Europe can respond better to the needs of European citizens," France's Jean-Marc Ayrault and Germany's Sigmar Gabriel said in a joint statement.

    It follows the White Paper presented by European Commission President to the European Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker, in which he outlined five scenarios for the EU in a post-Brexit world. The joint statement by the foreign ministers is significant, as both countries are facing elections this year against a backdrop of rising euroskepticism and populism.

    ​"Let us be honest: For too long there has been a gap between what people expect and what Europe is able to deliver. So we should not pretend that Europe alone can solve the problem. It is time we — and Member States — were honest about this," Juncker said on unveiling his plan.

    "We should not make people believe that we can deliver the sun and the moon if we are only able to deliver a telescope. We should stop communicating on intentions and start focusing on where we can deliver the most tangible results instead."

    "That is the starting point of the Commission's White Paper, which I am putting on your table today. It is time — I repeat — we made clear what Europe can deliver and what it cannot. Too often, the discussion on Europe's future has been boiled down to a binary choice of 'more' or 'less' Europe. That approach is misleading and simplistic," he said.

    ​Juncker outlined his vision of five ways to progress the EU project, which will go out to public consultation in the coming months and likely be put to a summit at the end of the year.

    Scenario 1: Carrying On

    The EU27 focuses on delivering its positive reform agenda in the spirit of the Juncker Commission's New Start for Europe from 2014 and the Bratislava Declaration agreed by all 27 Member States in September 2016.

    Scenario 2: Nothing but the Single Market

    The EU27 is gradually re-centered on the single market as the 27 Member States are not able to find common ground on an increasing number of policy areas.

    Scenario 3: Those Who Want More, Do More

    The EU27 proceeds as today, but in addition it allows willing Member States to do more together in specific areas such as defence, internal security or social matters. One or several "coalitions of the willing" emerge in different policy areas.

    Scenario 4: Doing Less, More Efficiently

    The EU27 focuses on delivering more and faster in selected policy areas, while doing less where it is perceived not to have an added value. Attention and limited resources are focused on selected policy areas.

    Scenario 5: Doing Much More Together

    Member States decide to share more power, resources and decision-making across the board. Decisions are agreed faster at European level and rapidly enforced.

    Related:

    Arch EU Federalist Juncker Backtracks on Multi-Speed Europe
    Calls for Two-Speed EU Just 'Political Rhetoric' to Appease Electorate - Expert
    Poland Not to Put Pressure on UK to Speed Up Country's Exit From EU
    EU Commission President to Present White Paper on Bloc's Post-Brexit Future Wed.
    Tags:
    EU bureaucracy, EU divisions, white paper, Brexit, EU membership, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Sigmar Gabriel, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Jean-Claude Juncker, Germany, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok