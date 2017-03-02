Moscow Processes Montenegro's Request in Probing Coup Attempt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Thursday it is processing Montenegro's request for assistance in investigating the Balkan country's October 2016 coup attempt.

"At present, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office is considering the request of Montenegro's competent authorities for legal assistance in connection with the investigation of the events mentioned in the request," the office's press service said.

© REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic US Politicians Distort the Facts About Montenegro's Enthusiasm to Join NATO

On the voting day on October 16, 2016, 20 people were detained during the parliamentary elections in the country. They were allegedly planning to kill Milo Djukanovic , the country’s prime minister, and seize the parliament’s building. According to media reports, the majority of the detainees have admitted their guilt.

Last week, Montenegrin prosecutor Milivoje Katnic accused Russian secret service operatives of plotting a coup during Montenegro's October 2016 elections to forestall the country's NATO membership bid. Moscow refuted the accusations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the accusations unsubstantiated and irresponsible.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the accusations of Russia's alleged involvement were baseless.