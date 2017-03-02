Register
15:46 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Spy

    Swedish Green Party Member Gets Spurned Over 'Russian Ties' in Witch Hunt

    © Photo: pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118651

    Amid the anti-Russian paranoia that seems to have spread across Scandinavia recently, even alleged Russian ties can spell your downfall. A senior member of the Swedish Green Party was reported to have been fired for his purported contacts with Russia.

    Spy
    © Fotolia/ Serkat Photography
    Sweden Startled by Foreign Powers Spying on Refugees
    While the Green Party attributed the falling out to an alleged romance with a colleague, which was becoming a problem in the work environment, the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet reported that the person was in fact fired for security concerns due to his "Russian ties."

    An undisclosed informant told Aftonbladet that the man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, worked at the Foreign Ministry and maintained frequent contacts with the Russian Embassy. Allegedly, he also tried to introduce his party colleagues to Russian friends. One of his colleagues was said to have reacted strongly and blew the whistle to his boss about the man's acquaintances. As was reported, the purpose of the Russian contacts was to get the Green Party to change its attitude to Russia and adopt a friendlier policy towards Russia. Together with fears that he could leak valuable information to Russia, this prompted the Green Party leadership to get rid of him.

    Parliamentary documents showed that the man's tenure ended in August 2015, when his access cards and passwords were deactivated. In December the same year the man was said to have left the party politics. In a subsequent interview with Aftonbladet, the man said he quit because he did not get the job he had sought, calling the Russian allegations "bulls*it."

    Karlshamn Harbor
    © Wikipedia
    Swedish Port Cheers as Gov't Flips a U-ey, Green-Lights Nord Stream 2 Despite 'Security Risks'
    However, Aftonbladet claimed that the man was involved in a controversy surrounding the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Sweden's possible role in it. The man was claimed to have sent an e-mail from his private address to Green Party members on the Swedish island of Gotland, in an alleged attempt to facilitate a lease of the Slite port for storage purposes.

    At that time the question of Slite port's future was red hot, and the municipality was looking forward to a lucrative contract with the Russians in an attempt to strengthen the employment situation, yet was forced to backtrack by the Swedish government that cited security risks in connection with the Russian project.

    "There's nothing fishy in it, the Green Party has no interest in Russia obtaining a stronger position on Gotland. On the contrary, our attempts have been directed at strengthening the Coast Guard," Isabel Enström from the Gotland Regional Council told Aftonbladet.

    Previously, Gotland, Sweden's largest Baltic island with a population of 57,000 was identified by Swedish defense experts as a potential entry point for Russian "aggression."

    Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Henrik Montgomery
    Sweden Trying to Reclaim Former Submarine Port Amid Russian 'Threat'
    Sputnik tried to reach the Swedish Green Party for a comment, but has not heard back.

    This is not the first case of "Russian ties" crushing a political career. In September 2016, a Russian-born political secretary for the Sweden Democrats Party was forced to resign after allegedly making several million kronor in a property deal with a St Petersburg businessman. The man, who uses his official Swedish-sounding name in parliament and the Russian pseudonym Egor Putilov as a web handle, said he had been forced to step down following a "hate campaign in the media that is probably unparalleled in Swedish media history."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Backtracks on Baltic Gas Project For Fear of Russian 'Bugs'
    Sweden Pals Up With Norway Against Russia, Hails US
    Half of Swedes Intimidated by Government's Tall Tales of Russian 'Threat'
    'Cossacks Are Coming!': Swedish Peace Activist Mocks Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Swedes' Russophobia Explained by Swedish History Professor
    No Break for Swedish Greens: Nazi Diners, 9/11 and Handshake Row
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, Gotland Island, Sweden, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Should be more of it getting rid of them!!! This so called Greens movement are rotten to the core and like to use major parties as a stepping stone by whoever they are willing to abide to during elections. Way back in there time they had something minor to contribute to politics but today are like little parasites attached the head of the MAIN one!!! One thing for sure, they are just as delusional as any other government in power. Strange how they not in Russia?? (sarcasm)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok