Sweden to Resume Military Conscription Beginning 2018

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)The decision comes amid difficulties with filling the military units on the voluntary basis, the Swedish SR radio reported, citing Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist.

"Therefore, it is necessary to resume the military conscription," Hultqvist was quoted as saying by the radio.

All men and women born in 1999 and later will start receiving draft notices from July 1, 2017, the radio reported. The military service is set to begin in 2018. The main draft will include people applying voluntarily for military training. The shortfall, estimated at 4,000 people annually, will further be compensated by the conscirption.

The compulsory military service in Sweden was canceled in 2010.

