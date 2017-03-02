Register
14:16 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    European Union

    EU's Much Hyped Visa-Free Regime With Ukraine Is 'Unpleasant Trap'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    233021

    Ukrainian hopes for visa-free travel with the EU are likely to be dashed by the large number of conditions the EU has attached to its visa waiver legislation.

    Alexei Goncharenko, deputy of Ukrainian parliament, walks in the Red Square in Moscow on March 1, 2015 prior the march to honour opposition leader Boris Nemtsov
    © AFP 2016/ ALEXEY KRAVTSOV
    Boy Who Cried Wolf: How a Ukrainian MP 'Kidnapped' Himself for Some Cheap PR
    Following last week's approval by the European Council of a Schengen visa waiver for Georgia, EU member states will soon give their approval for visa-free travel to Ukraine.

    On Tuesday, the European Parliament announced that Parliament and Council negotiators had struck an informal deal to allow visa-free travel to the Schengen Area for 90 days in any 180-day period, for business, tourist or family purposes.

    A European Parliament source told RIA Novosti that the EU Council, European Parliament and the European Commission reached a decision on granting a visa waiver for Ukraine, and the decision will be confirmed by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of EU member states (COREPER) on Thursday.

    On February 27, at the same time as it adopted the visa liberalization agreement with Georgia, the EU Council also adopted a regulation which makes it easier for the EU to suspend visa liberalization agreements if it see fit.

    Among other measures, the regulation extends the grounds for suspension of a visa liberalization agreement, including too few readmissions and an increase in "the risk to public policy or the internal security of the member states."

    It sets up a faster, two-month procedure for imposing a nine-month or a further 18-month suspension of the visa waiver.

    Writing in the Russian newspaper Vzglyad, columnist Irina Aliksnis notes that these measures give EU officials more options for controlling migration from Ukraine into the EU, which has reached record levels. 

    Ukraine marks UPA anniversary
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Ukrainian Revisionists Primp Fearsome Paramilitary Group for False Anniversary
    For example, more than a million Ukrainians traveled to neighboring Poland to work in 2016, a development criticized by Polish politicians since it prevents wage rises for Polish workers.

    "Given the West's attitude to Ukraine (it is enough to remember how the IMF methodically drags its feet with every tranche), there is no doubt that Europe will use the tool to suspend the visa-free regime on a regular basis," Aliksnis wrote.

    The author says that in contrast to the hopes of Ukrainians for greater travel opportunities, they could in fact face lesser possibilities for travel.

    "The visa-free regime could put Ukrainians in a situation where they are locked in their own country like a bank which is periodically opened, but which it is impossible to predict how often and for how long.  This in turn will put an end to any plans for travel in Europe, because planning a trip will be practically impossible."

    "As a result, instead of bringing a long-held dream to life in the form of a visa-free regime (with all of its neighbors), Ukrainian society could end up in an extremely unpleasant trap – trapped in Ukraine, which is experiencing severe economic collapse, without any options to leave the 'sinking ship', " Aliksnis wrote.

    Kirill Koktysh, Russian political scientist and associate professor of International Politics at Moscow-based MGIMO University, called the EU's proposal a "PR stunt which might drag on for years."

    "The final decision about visa free travel will be made by member states, therefore the European Parliament's decision doesn't offer any guarantee at all," Koktysh told RIA Novosti.

    "It is clear that these developments will be regulated with so many conditions that they are made to be unacceptable to the majority of Ukrainians," he said.

    Related:

    Hungry for New Loan: Ukraine Expects to Sign Memo on Cooperation With IMF Soon
    Bad Neighbors? UK, Polish Foreign Secs on 'Everything Is Rosy' Visit to Ukraine
    Radicals' Blockade of Donbass Leads to Nationalization of Ukrainian Enterprises
    Tags:
    visa-free travel, visa-free regime, Europe, EU, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      So the poor people in Ukraine will be trapped indefenitely in their broke fascist state. The west solely purpose with this regime change has always been seizing the Ukrainian assets, furtile lands, the Crimea and Donbass industrial area. The people are irrelevant, and can go live in poverty eternally. As for the west, the life of an Ukrainian is worthless. The facts say it all.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok