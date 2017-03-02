Register
14:15 GMT +302 March 2017
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017

    Macron Wants to Forbid Lawmakers From Hiring Family

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    14910

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said that French lawmakers should be forbidden from hiring their friends and relatives.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French members of parliament should be forbidden from hiring their friends and relatives, presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in an exclusive interview with Le Parisien newspaper, offering a first glimpse at his campaign manifesto.

    "We will forbid lawmakers from hiring their close friends or family members to end nepotism," Macron said.

    The candidate added that he envisaged reduction of conflicts of interests in politics and taxation of the entire salary of the lawmakers.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    National Front VP: Le Pen, Fillon’s Court Schedule Composed 'Specially' to Benefit Macron
    Macron's proposals come against the backdrop of a scandal engulfing Francois Fillon, one of his chief rivals in the presidential race. In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was paid, allegedly, without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

    On Wednesday, Fillon confirmed at a press conference that he had been summoned for an interview with examining magistrate, promised to attend and tell the truth and stressed that he would not withdraw his candidature from the presidential race.

    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, France
      md74
      the swamp has found a new weasel to represent them, instead of the french people's interests.
