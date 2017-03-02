Macron Wants to Forbid Lawmakers From Hiring Family

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French members of parliament should be forbidden from hiring their friends and relatives, presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in an exclusive interview with Le Parisien newspaper, offering a first glimpse at his campaign manifesto.

"We will forbid lawmakers from hiring their close friends or family members to end nepotism," Macron said.

The candidate added that he envisaged reduction of conflicts of interests in politics and taxation of the entire salary of the lawmakers.

Macron's proposals come against the backdrop of a scandal engulfing Francois Fillon, one of his chief rivals in the presidential race. In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was paid, allegedly, without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

On Wednesday, Fillon confirmed at a press conference that he had been summoned for an interview with examining magistrate, promised to attend and tell the truth and stressed that he would not withdraw his candidature from the presidential race.