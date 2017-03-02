Budget Cuts Lead to Slower Response Time in UK Police - Watchdog

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Budget reductions has led to some UK police forces employing "dangerous practices," such as failing to respond timely or provide adequate risk assessment over the phone, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said in its report on the state of law enforcement in the United Kingdom.

"Forces are finding different ways to deal with increasing levels of demand with fewer resources. In some instances, these approaches are inappropriate, as they lead to failings in the force’s ability to identify, or to respond effectively to, vulnerable victims, in particular to victims of domestic abuse. Examples include forces not always responding immediately or promptly to vulnerable victims, or sometimes inappropriately assessing risk over the telephone rather than face to face," the report said.

HMIC deemed these practices seriously concerning and urged the police to stop them.

The report highlighted the acute shortage of qualified detectives and investigators in some forces that had to reduce staff positions for budgetary reasons.

The organization also said that the budget reduction led to the lower quality of local policing, compared to public forces.

"HMIC has graded 2 forces as outstanding, 30 forces as good, 10 forces as requires improvement and 1 force as inadequate. This is a deterioration from last year’s results, as more forces now require improvement," the report said.

HMIC pointed out that its findings showed most forces as good, which was a positive result, and added that reduced funding should not become a deterrent to innovation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!