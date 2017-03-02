French Pres. Candidate Macron Against Revoking Citizenship to Fight Terrorism

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov French Presidential Hopeful Macron Suggests Special Prisons for Fighters Returning From Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, as he began to unveil his election manifesto, that he was against potentially divisive anti-terror measures, such as stripping dual nationals of French citizenship, in an exclusive interview to Le Parisien newspaper.

"I am not in favor of the stripping of nationality or any other symbolic measures that would divide the country. What we need, is efficiency and action. And also to lead the moral and civilisational battle," Macron said.

Macron also said that he was not considering any new legislation to help fight the terrorism, but rather envisaged the creation of 10,000 police jobs in five years and the establishment of local intelligence.

The candidate added that he would evaluate the need for prolonging or halting the state of emergency based on recommendations of the intelligence services.

French President Francois Hollande considered revoking the French citizenship of convicted terrorists, but later scrapped the plan. Hollande's proposal was announced after November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, for which the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many countries, claimed responsibility.

The state of emergency was declared following the November attacks and has been extended several times. with the latest prolongation expected to last until July 15.

