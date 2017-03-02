Jean-Claude Juncker: 'The European Defense Must Become Real'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Juncker said that idea of the European army should be brought to life in an address to the members of the European Parliament.

"The European defense must become real," Juncker said.

Juncker pointed out the security situation forced the EU member states to increase their military budgets, which, however, should not be done at the expense of financing fight against climate changes and support for developing countries.

© AFP 2016/ Armin Weigel / dpa German Army Bulks Up, But Can the Bundeswehr Defend Europe?

The idea to create the European army goes back to 1950 plan of then French Prime Minister Rene Pleven, who proposed to create the European Defense Community comprising Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany. The treaty was signed in 1952 but was not ratified by the French parliament, so the idea collapsed.

Since the 1950s, the idea has been discussed from time to time. In March 2015, Juncker said the bloc needed its own unified army to respond to threats posed to EU member states.

In November 2016, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the new plan on the European Union security and defense excluded creation of the EU army, the military headquarters or some kind of territorial defense system.