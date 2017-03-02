Jean-Claude Juncker: 'The European Defense Must Become Real'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Juncker said that idea of the European army should be brought to life in an address to the members of the European Parliament.
"The European defense must become real," Juncker said.
Juncker pointed out the security situation forced the EU member states to increase their military budgets, which, however, should not be done at the expense of financing fight against climate changes and support for developing countries.
Since the 1950s, the idea has been discussed from time to time. In March 2015, Juncker said the bloc needed its own unified army to respond to threats posed to EU member states.
In November 2016, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the new plan on the European Union security and defense excluded creation of the EU army, the military headquarters or some kind of territorial defense system.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete An army is to defend and protect a country - not an ideology! This wrong to have a EU army, like for UN or Nato, several countries offer the services of one or more regiments, the soldier still have their nation colour but in the name of the organization. while have an EU army makes no sense! there is no country named EU and there are no citizen having an EU passport, etc...
C Han
This is the beginning of the end of European freedom... welcoming the 4th Reich...