05:09 GMT +302 March 2017
    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.

    Jean-Claude Juncker: 'The European Defense Must Become Real'

    The defense of the European Union must become real so that the bloc could ensure its security, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Juncker said that idea of the European army should be brought to life in an address to the members of the European Parliament.

    "The European defense must become real," Juncker said.

    Juncker pointed out the security situation forced the EU member states to increase their military budgets, which, however, should not be done at the expense of financing fight against climate changes and support for developing countries.

    The idea to create the European army goes back to 1950 plan of then French Prime Minister Rene Pleven, who proposed to create the European Defense Community comprising Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany. The treaty was signed in 1952 but was not ratified by the French parliament, so the idea collapsed.

    Since the 1950s, the idea has been discussed from time to time. In March 2015, Juncker said the bloc needed its own unified army to respond to threats posed to EU member states.

    In November 2016, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the new plan on the European Union security and defense excluded creation of the EU army, the military headquarters or some kind of territorial defense system.

      C Han
      An army is to defend and protect a country - not an ideology! This wrong to have a EU army, like for UN or Nato, several countries offer the services of one or more regiments, the soldier still have their nation colour but in the name of the organization. while have an EU army makes no sense! there is no country named EU and there are no citizen having an EU passport, etc...

      This is the beginning of the end of European freedom... welcoming the 4th Reich...
