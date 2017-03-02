Norway Justice Minister Praises Court Ruling That Rejects Breivik's Abuse Claims

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The news comes as the Norwegian appeals court rejected on Wednesday an Oslo court decision partly recognizing that mass killer Anders Breivik's treatment in prison violated his rights.

"We are very pleased that the view of the government has been recognized and that the ruling is in accordance with our line. It is always important that the state acted in accordance with human rights," Amundsen said Wednesday as quoted by local NRK broadcaster.

© AFP 2016/ POOL / HEIKO JUNGE Norway Mass Killer Breivik Says Suffered in Prison Isolation, Became Radicalized

In April 2016, a court in Oslo ruled that a number of Breivik's rights had been violated in prison, in particular the violations included "inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment" as defined by article three of the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as periods of isolation of up to 23 hours.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik bombed a government building in Oslo, killing eight people. On the same day, he traveled to a Norwegian Labor Party youth camp dressed as a police officer. There, he fatally shot 69 people, most of whom were teenagers. Breivik's main motive for the attacks was to promote his far-right militant ideology.

The mass murderer was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the attacks – the maximum sentence allowed under Norwegian law.