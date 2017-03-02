Register
03:38 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Westminster and Houses of Parliament, London

    UK Government Slammed for Failure to Engage With Russia

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12841

    A new report by MPs in the UK House of Commons has said the British Foreign Office (FCO) "appears not to know what it wants from its relations with Russia" and that it should immediately put more resources into more dialogue with Moscow in a "spirit of frankness and honesty."

    The report from the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee says the UK Foreign Office should "clarify what the UK wants to achieve in its bilateral engagement with Russia." It says this should involve dialogue on specific issues, such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity or aviation security, in order to establish both points of agreement and points of difference.

    "Ministers should conduct this dialogue in a spirit of frankness and honesty, based on clear analysis of the UK's immediate and long-term strategic goals for its relationship with Russia," the report says. 

    London skyline
    © Sputnik/
    UK Defense Committee Hopes for Better UK-Russia Dialogue Despite Calls to Expand Sanctions
    Giving evidence to the committee, Professor Alena Ledeneva of University College London, criticized the UK Government for failing to respond effectively to Russian diplomatic overtures.

    "When I look at policies towards Russia, what I see is a lot of missed opportunities. Those occur every time you have some initiative from Russia. For example, when Dmitry Medvedev in his presidency wanted to co-operate on EU security issues, there were no takers. These kinds of moments are where the policy failure is best seen.

    "That was a chance to actually engage around the agenda, and it could have transformed the process, but there is always a sharp 'no.' The way the Russians see it is that everything that comes from Russia is met with a 'no.' but everything that comes from the West is imposed on them as if they are the inferior partner," Prof. Ledeneva said.

    ​The committee also looked at the role played by the media in relations between the UK and Russia, saying the ability of broadcasters such as RT and Sputnik to operate in the UK should be considered a sign of British strength.

    "In recognition of the reach and impact of the Russian Government's information campaign, the BBC World Service announced its largest expansion since the 1940s in November 2016. Although welcome, this announcement also inadvertently supports the contention of agencies such as RT and Sputnik that their operations are analogous to those of the BBC World Service," the report says.

    "The FCO's Russia expertise has disintegrated since the end of the Cold War. This must be reversed. The Committee recommends increased FCO resources to enhance the UK's analytical and policymaking capacity, and the appointment of an FCO minister with more specific responsibility for Russia. We encourage the FCO to develop a long-term, people-to-people strategy to build bridges with the next generation of Russian political and economic leaders," chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Crispin Blunt MP said.

    Related:

    UK-Russia Relations Unlikely to Change Immediately After Brexit - Lawmaker
    Prince Michael of Kent Says Optimistic About UK-Russia Trade Ties
    UK-Russia Ties Unlikely to Be 'Usual,' London to Back Anti-Moscow Sanctions
    UK Defense Committee Hopes for Better UK-Russia Dialogue Despite Sanctions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian bias, diplomatic ties, freedom of the press, international relations, report, UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee, UK Parliament, House of Commons, Crispin Blunt, Britain, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok