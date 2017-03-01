Contact Group on Ukraine Agrees Heavy Weaponry Pullout in Donbass

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Russia Calls on Ukraine to Stop Donbass Blockade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Contact Group on Ukraine reached on Wednesday a new agreement on the withdrawal of banned heavy weaponry from the contact line in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine, a source at the talks told Sputnik.

"The sides agreed today to withdraw heavy weaponry from the contact line," the source said.

According to the source, the dates and details of the pullout are still being discussed, but a preliminary agreement envisions the complete withdrawal by March 5-6.