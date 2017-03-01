Register
    A worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia

    Gazprom Concerned Over Risks to Russian Gas Transit to Europe Through Ukraine

    © AFP 2016/ ANDREY GOLOVANOV
    The Gazprom head said risks to Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine still remained.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The risks to the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe through Ukraine still remain, causing concern over the future of stable deliveries, the CEO of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Wednesday.

    "The risks to stable supplies of Russian gas to European consumers though Ukraine remain. And this situation, naturally, causes concern," Gazprom press service said in a statement quoting Miller.

    According to Miller, the European demand for Russian natural gas is steadily growing, while the gas reserves at Ukrainian underground storage facilities are depleting "by the minute."

    Ukrainian worker operates a valve at a gas storage point in Bil 'che-Volicko-Ugerske underground gas storage facilities in Strij, outside Lviv, Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Kiev Thinks Up Clever Way to Try to Preserve Ukraine's Gas Transit-Country Status
    Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a three-year row over the price of Russian natural gas and delivery terms.

    In June 2014, Gazprom switched Ukraine to a prepayment scheme citing its massive gas debt. Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz refused to buy gas from Gazprom in October 2015 due to high prices, saying it had other suppliers in Europe.

    The European Union intervened in late 2015 to ensure uninterrupted gas transit through Ukraine.

