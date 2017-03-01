Register
01 March 2017
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during his state-of-the-nation address in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2017.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: 'Too Much Ethnic Mixing Causes Trouble'

    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Channeling his admired US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his opposition to ethnic and religious diversity in an address to the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, calling on the country's private sector to think beyond cheap migrant labor for growth solutions.

    In his speech, Orban said "ethnic homogeneity" was fundamental to fostering economic success, and that "too much mixing" caused "trouble."

    Hungary currently enjoys a record-low unemployment rate in European Union Member State terms — a mere four percent. Nevertheless, the country faces an acute shortage of labor, with some employers struggling to fill positions — although the Prime Minister was vehement that labor must not be "imported" from elsewhere to solve such shortages, instead suggesting there were other ways to "enhance the value of the homeland."

    Hungary's government "cannot risk changing the fundamental ethnic character of the country — that would toss it into chaos," Orban said.

    "I would not like to see the country drift toward a situation where lower-skilled work would only be carried out by foreigners. We ourselves have to do the work required to keep our country going, from scrubbing toilets to nuclear science."

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Lazslo Balogh
    Hungary Prime Minister to Continue Struggle on Migrant Quota System at EU Level
    Orban has been a vigorous critic of the EU's migrant quota policy, stating the wave of migrants arriving in Europe from the war-ravaged Middle East and North Africa were a threat to its cultural and religious heritage.

    In response, he first instigated a referendum asking the public to endorse his opposition, in which 98 percent of voters were in favor, although the referendum was deemed invalid, as only 44 percent of eligible electors turned up to the polls.

    Ever since, the Hungarian government has proposed and enacted a number of strict anti-migrant measures, both legal and physical.

    A state of emergency was declared and fences were erected along the country's border with Serbia (the work was completed by prison inmates), patrolled by soldiers, riot police, dogs and helicopters. Orban also proposed "reforming" Hungary's constitution to contain a ban on "foreign populations" settling in Hungary, and detaining all asylum seekers at specially constructed "centers" while their asylum applications to the European Union were being considered.

    The Prime Minister has also expressed a desire to erect a protective barrier along the country's border with Romania.

    When it was revealed that in 2015, a mere 146 of the 177,135 applicants for asylum in Hungary had been approved, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he wished to "keep Europe Christian."

    A Hungarian MEP, Gyorgy Schopflin, has even suggested placing pig heads along Hungary's border to deter Muslims from entering the country. Schopflin has refused to apologize, or back down from the issue.

    Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have alike slated the Hungarian government's stance on refugees, both suggesting its policies breach international law, and refugees are being prevented from entering the country via unlawful means.

    Hungary Prime Minister to Continue Struggle on Migrant Quota System at EU Level
    Hungary Failed to Interest Enough People for Migrant Quota Vote to Succeed
    Record-Breaking 10,000 Refugees Enter Hungary in One Day
    Hungarian PM Proposes Constitutional Ban on Migrants in Latest Row With Brussels
      avatar
      jas
      "I would not like to see the country drift toward a situation where lower-skilled work would only be carried out by foreigners. We ourselves have to do the work required to keep our country going, from scrubbing toilets to nuclear science."
      --
      Exactly. And I have plenty of toilet scrubbing in my history. So I'm not suggesting that anyone do what I refuse to do. But their are plenty who refuse to take their turn at it. Those are the problem people.
    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [In his speech, Orban said "ethnic homogeneity" was fundamental to fostering
      economic success, and that "too much mixing" caused "trouble."]

      That couldn't be more true.
      Just remember this migration is not accidental or random;
      but done on purpose as an attempt to destabilize Europe
      by its hidden enemies from within.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      That's not the advice of the nations wreckers who own most governments (and their finances, medias, etc) ! They want to ethnic cleanse local people, like Spectre : www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ !
    • Reply
      avatar
      armor
      Exactly. A place for each Nation, each Nation in its place. Then surely. there is great chance that Peace, Decency, Harmony, Prosperity will prevail. I salute Mr. Orban, a true Patriot of
      that great , ancient land.
    Show new comments (0)

