European Commission Outlines 5 Scenarios of EU Future Post-Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The scenarios are dubbed "carrying on," "nothing but the single market," "those who want more do more," "doing less more efficiently," and "doing much more together."

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker intended to introduce the White Paper to the European Parliament at noon.

The White Paper was prepared by Juncker in anticipation for the EU Summit in Rome on March 25. The event will mark the 60th anniversary of the signature of the Treaty of Rome, which laid the foundations for the bloc.

