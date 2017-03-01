Register
17:01 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Female Entrepreneurs.

    Red Tape Hits Female Entrepreneur Numbers Hard Causing UK to Lose Billions

    © Flickr/ Sam Churchill
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14621

    Britain is falling behind its international peers such as the US and Canada when it comes to female entrepreneurship, and as a result the UK is losing out on billions, according to research by Natwest Bank and the Development Economics.

    Computer keyboard
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Seeks to Boost Digital Business With 4Mln Skills Training Opportunities
    The number of working women who have decided to start their own business in the UK almost doubled to 7.1 percent from 3.7 percent between 2009 and 2012. With every year the figure has fallen however, resulting in 4.7 percent only in 2015. 

    According to the Natwest and Development Economics report, when the UK is compared to countries such as Canada, the growth rate of female entrepreneurs is far from positive. 13.5 percent of Canadian working women started their own business and if the UK had sustained and reached the same level, then Britain's economy would have benefited from an extra US$1.4 billion in 2015, according to the findings.

    ​The US, Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden all have a higher number of female entrepreneurs than Britain.

    ​Steve Lucas, managing director of Development Economics, a consultancy that provides research, market analysis and advice for private and public sector clients, believes that the UK is missing a big opportunity to have more female entrepreneurs. 

    "In these nations, the celebration of entrepreneurial qualities is something that is deeply embedded, whereas the UK has a reputation for being more risk-averse and in some cases having excessive red tape that might constrain entrepreneurship," Steve Lucas said in a recent interview. 

    The report claims that female entrepreneurs are "central to the UK economy," they have set up nearly 1.2 million businesses in the UK between 2002 and 2015. 

    Regionally, London saw the highest number of women-led businesses, set up in 2015, at 33,200. That is followed by Manchester at 5,200, Birmingham at 5,100 and Leeds at 3,700.

    Related:

    UK Seeks to Boost Digital Business With 4Mln Skills Training Opportunities
    UK Business Leaders Call for 'Cliff-Edge' Avoidance Option Over Brexit
    Expanding Foreign Investment Confirms UK 'Open for Business'
    Tags:
    women in business, entrepreneurs, business, research, growth, economy, Development Economics, Natwest, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok