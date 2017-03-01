UK Seeks to Boost Digital Business With 4Mln Skills Training Opportunities

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The UK culture secretary is launching a new digital economy strategy, which is expected to create over four million free digital skills education options, the government said Wednesday in a press release.

"More than four million free digital skills training opportunities will be created as part of a Digital Strategy to make Britain the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business and ensure our digital economy works for everyone," the press release said.

According to the document, the strategy includes several propositions, including a commitment from the Lloyds Banking Group "to give face-to-face digital skills training to 2.5 million individuals, charities and small and medium businesses by 2020," the Barclays banking company's plans to teach elementary coding to 45,000 children and Google's initiative helping enhance digital skills in seaside towns.

The strategy also set out plans to create and strengthen partnerships between the United Kingdom and technology companies in emerging markets by establishing international tech hubs.

The document confirmed the $1.2 billion program to ensure that the United Kingdom retains its edge in terms of digital connectivity, which was announced at Autumn Statement.

"This Digital Strategy sets a path to make Britain the best place to start and grow a digital business, trial a new technology, or undertake advanced research as part of the Government’s plan to build a modern, dynamic and global trading nation," Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley was quoted as saying.

In December 2016, UK tech leaders addressed an open letter to the UK government, urging it to ensure that the UK companies would still be able to hire foreign talent following the country's decision to leave the European Union and a potentially tougher new immigration policy.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!