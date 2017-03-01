Register
10:57 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Map of Europe

    'Smart Borders': EU Parliament Unveils Electronic Cards to Deter Terror Threat

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    148532

    The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs has approved the introduction of an upgraded system of document checks for citizens of countries outside the Schengen area who enter or leave, according to RIA Novosti.

    Travellers queue for passport control at Stockholm airport Arlanda
    © AFP 2016/ Henrik Montgomery
    Can't Come Soon Enough: Schengen Members Urge EU to Quicken Border Security Plan
    Monday saw a go-ahead by European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to introduce a modernized system of document checks with respect to citizens of countries outside the Schengen area who enter or leave the zone, RIA Novosti reported.

    The new system stipulates creating so-called "smart borders" before the end of 2018, which are expected to help the EU identify illegal immigrants, suspected terrorists and members of organized crime groups.

    Unveiled by the European Commission back in 2013, the Smart Borders project initially envisaged the implementation of the Registered Travelers program and the improvement of the Entry-Exit system.

    The Registered Travelers program stipulates that non-EU citizens who visit the bloc often (90 days or more in each 180-day period) should get an electronic card which will contain pertinent information.

    In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, a car drives out of Schengen, Luxembourg and into Contz-les-Bains, France
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, a car drives out of Schengen, Luxembourg and into Contz-les-Bains, France

    On the border, the card should be applied to a special ticket barrier to read the information; also, the card holder will have to go through a fingerprint scanning procedure.

    The Entry-Exit program in turn stipulates that when entering the EU, non-EU nationals will scan their international passports rather than their electronic cards with a chip.

    Currently, the passports of foreigners entering and leaving the Schengen area are stamped when these foreigners cross the border. Reports about the stamps being repeatedly counterfeited are not uncommon.

    The final decision on the introduction of the "smart borders" is due to be agreed upon during the upcoming trilateral talks between representatives of the European Commission, the EU Council and the European Parliament.

    Schengen area
    © Flickr/ Philippe Le Moine
    The Border Issue: Is the Schengen Zone Really Under Threat?
    The estimated cost of the Snort Borders project currently stands at 1.1 billion euros. The sum is all but certain to increase due to the fact that maintaining the new system should be funded by all the EU member states.

    All of the member states of the EU except Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Romania and the UK are members of the Schengen Area, a region of Europe which has abolished internal borders with other member nations, for the free and unrestricted movement of people, goods, services, and capital. The area also includes four non-EU countries: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and tiny Liechtenstein.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU Needs Border Security, Not Mandatory Refugee Quotas - Czech PM
    EU States 'Will Close Borders to Refugees' if Deal With Turkey Collapses
    So Long, Schengen: Six EU States to Resurrect National Borders in Mid-May
    Open Borders? EU Commission May Pave Path to Millions of Ukrainian Migrants
    Euroskeptics Blame Schengen After Brussels Attack as EU Tightens Borders
    Tags:
    card, terrorists, borders, program, implementation, project, citizens, migrants, European Parliament, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok