MOSCOW (Sputnik)European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini will start a four-day visit to the countries of the Western Balkans on Wednesday.

Mogherini will visit Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. During the visit she will hold meetings with authorities of the countries, including representatives of governments and parliaments.

On March 6, Mogherini will address the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union on the results of her trip.

