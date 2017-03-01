Register
07:55 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) is greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before a meeting at the World Conference Center February 17, 2017 in Bonn, western Germany.

    US, China Agree to Broaden Contacts at All Levels

    © REUTERS/ Brendan Smialowski/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    26830

    US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi have agreed to engage in a broader dialogue and increase the range of issues for cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping watches during a gift handover ceremony at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    China Not Ruling Out Discussion of North Korea, South China Sea With US
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Jiechi is the first senior Chinese official to visit the United States since President Donald Trump took office in January. During their meeting on Tuesday, Tillerson expressed interest in returning the visit soon.

    "The Chinese side is ready, together with the US side,…to deepen contacts and practical cooperation across various spheres, broaden contacts and coordination on regional and global issues and respect each other’s vested interests and concerns," the ministry’s statement read.

    The Chinese foreign office said Tillerson had pledged to improve dialogue with China and resolve sensitive issues through consultations in order to create more opportunities for stronger US-Chinese relations and contribute to international peace and prosperity.

    Related:

    China Not Ruling Out Discussion of North Korea, South China Sea With US
    Arms Race 2.0? US, China Ramp Up Fleets, Blame Each Other
    China Usurps US As Germany’s Biggest Trade Partner
    Tags:
    cooperation, Yang Jiechi, Rex Tillerson, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Matthew Olsen
      Hopefully Rex Tillerson is able to have good ties with China, Russia and Iran. One of Trumps possible second in command for foreign policy is supposedly very "pro-China" like Rex Tillerson is supposedly very "pro-Russia". That would be a good start.
      I wouldn't get too optimistic though, Trumps administration is mixed. Nikki Haley for example attempted to make Russia and China bad with the Syria sanctions vote.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Hussite
      I think I can speak for other smart Americans here when I say, we do NOT want war with China, Russia or Iran. We do want peaceful talks, compromises and mutual care for one another. I agree that the U.S. needs to lighten up on the South China Sea issues, but in turn we expect China to not use that as a base to attack us. If neither of us want war, we need to avoid it completely.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok