US, China Agree to Broaden Contacts at All Levels

"The Chinese side is ready, together with the US side,…to deepen contacts and practical cooperation across various spheres, broaden contacts and coordination on regional and global issues and respect each other’s vested interests and concerns," the ministry’s statement read.
The Chinese foreign office said Tillerson had pledged to improve dialogue with China and resolve sensitive issues through consultations in order to create more opportunities for stronger US-Chinese relations and contribute to international peace and prosperity.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hopefully Rex Tillerson is able to have good ties with China, Russia and Iran. One of Trumps possible second in command for foreign policy is supposedly very "pro-China" like Rex Tillerson is supposedly very "pro-Russia". That would be a good start. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I think I can speak for other smart Americans here when I say, we do NOT want war with China, Russia or Iran. We do want peaceful talks, compromises and mutual care for one another. I agree that the U.S. needs to lighten up on the South China Sea issues, but in turn we expect China to not use that as a base to attack us. If neither of us want war, we need to avoid it completely.
Matthew Olsen
I wouldn't get too optimistic though, Trumps administration is mixed. Nikki Haley for example attempted to make Russia and China bad with the Syria sanctions vote.
Hussite