US, China Agree to Broaden Contacts at All Levels

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse China Not Ruling Out Discussion of North Korea, South China Sea With US

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Jiechi is the first senior Chinese official to visit the United States since President Donald Trump took office in January. During their meeting on Tuesday, Tillerson expressed interest in returning the visit soon.

"The Chinese side is ready, together with the US side,…to deepen contacts and practical cooperation across various spheres, broaden contacts and coordination on regional and global issues and respect each other’s vested interests and concerns," the ministry’s statement read.

The Chinese foreign office said Tillerson had pledged to improve dialogue with China and resolve sensitive issues through consultations in order to create more opportunities for stronger US-Chinese relations and contribute to international peace and prosperity.