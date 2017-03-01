WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella's partial pardon decision means De Sousa can be eligible to apply to other sanctions to prison, reducing her sentence from four years to three years, BBC News reported on Tuesday.
De Sousa was one of 26 Americans convicted in absentia by the Italian judicial system for the February 2003 kidnapping of Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr, also known as Abu Omar.
De Sousa left the CIA in 2009 and currently resides in Portugal. In 2015, she was detained at Lisbon airport on a European arrest warrant, but was quickly released.
Portuguese authorities jailed de Sousa on February 22 after Portuguese courts accepted Italy’s extradition request. It is unclear whether de Sousa will be granted a new trial in Italy. She has said she was skiing elsewhere when the kidnapping took place.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The usa. the exceptional state, will never give up the others to a foreign state that it controls.
