Register
03:22 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France, November 20, 2016.

    Francois Fillon Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Shore Up Farming

    © REUTERS/ Thomas Samson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    114710

    The Republicans presidential nominee Francois Fillon supports lifting sanctions on Russia as part of his plan to boost the French agricultural sector, his campaign team said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fillon's strategy on how to revive France's struggling agricultural sector seeks to "lift the sanctions against Russia that impoverish French and European farmers," according to his campaign website.

    The center-right candidate will try to rally farmers' support this week when he makes a campaign stop at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, scheduled between February 25 and March 5.

    Vladimir Putin meets with Francois Charles Armand Fillon
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    France's Francois Fillon: Expecting Russia to Crack Under Sanctions 'Naive'
    The financial prosecutors opened an inquiry into Fillon's wife case on January 25 after the satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that she had been paid up to $8,500 per month during her time as her husband’s assistant between 1998 and 2012 and received a $5,400 gross monthly salary at the magazine, owned by Fillon's friend. Le Canard Enchaine also claimed that the children of the couple, who worked as his assistants between 2005 and 2007 at the upper house of the French parliament, had earned about $90,700, though it was unclear whether Fillon's children had really exercised their job responsibilities.

    The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pledged to continue fighting. Though his popularity significantly dropped due to the scandal, Fillon said on Tuesday that he excluded candidacy withdrawal from the presidential race.

    A fresh Opinionway poll shows far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen is still likely to win the first round of the presidential election in April but lose the May runoff to either Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron, who are projected to win respectively 58 and 61 percent of votes in the second round if they run against Le Pen.

    Related:

    France, UK Preparing UNSC Draft Resolution on More Sanctions Against Damascus
    Change of Power in Germany, France May Lead to Russia Sanctions Lifting
    France's Moret Industries Urges Lifting of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, French Presidential Election 2017, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      This is going to get funny. The reason that Margaret Thatcher managed to get a rebate for the UK, from the EU at the Fontainblea Summit, was owing to 70% of the EU budget, was going to CAP, benefitting the farmers and the UK farmed in a different way. France were the main beneficiaries of the CAP subsidies/payments.

      Whether the EU like us or not or vice versa, at the end of the day the UK pays £20 billion, to the EU (not including the rebate that the EU controls and hates giving a single Euro back). So if we manage to implement Article 50, before April 2017 and leave (after that the EU is in control as to whether we can leave or not and on what terms), the EU is minus $20 billion (excluding the EU rebate of around $6 billion).

      Russia has placed an agricultural ban on EU goods and nations that have sanctioned Russia. So France will be well and truly stuck in a pile of manure, of her own making, with no Russian market or UK revenue, to keep her agricultural industry up and running? Oooops and let's not mention how much they lost on the Mistral and what it did to the French Defence Industry. How the US Defence Industry laughed at that home goal and even the Poles walked away from purchasing all those French aircrafts or was it helicopters?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok