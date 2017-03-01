Francois Fillon Backs Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions to Shore Up Farming

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fillon's strategy on how to revive France's struggling agricultural sector seeks to "lift the sanctions against Russia that impoverish French and European farmers," according to his campaign website.
The center-right candidate will try to rally farmers' support this week when he makes a campaign stop at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, scheduled between February 25 and March 5.
The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pledged to continue fighting. Though his popularity significantly dropped due to the scandal, Fillon said on Tuesday that he excluded candidacy withdrawal from the presidential race.
A fresh Opinionway poll shows far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen is still likely to win the first round of the presidential election in April but lose the May runoff to either Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron, who are projected to win respectively 58 and 61 percent of votes in the second round if they run against Le Pen.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is going to get funny. The reason that Margaret Thatcher managed to get a rebate for the UK, from the EU at the Fontainblea Summit, was owing to 70% of the EU budget, was going to CAP, benefitting the farmers and the UK farmed in a different way. France were the main beneficiaries of the CAP subsidies/payments.
anne00marie
Whether the EU like us or not or vice versa, at the end of the day the UK pays £20 billion, to the EU (not including the rebate that the EU controls and hates giving a single Euro back). So if we manage to implement Article 50, before April 2017 and leave (after that the EU is in control as to whether we can leave or not and on what terms), the EU is minus $20 billion (excluding the EU rebate of around $6 billion).
Russia has placed an agricultural ban on EU goods and nations that have sanctioned Russia. So France will be well and truly stuck in a pile of manure, of her own making, with no Russian market or UK revenue, to keep her agricultural industry up and running? Oooops and let's not mention how much they lost on the Mistral and what it did to the French Defence Industry. How the US Defence Industry laughed at that home goal and even the Poles walked away from purchasing all those French aircrafts or was it helicopters?