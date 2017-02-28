Register
22:49 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    In this May 21, 2016 picture police and refugees stand near a refugee shelter in Bielefeld, Germany

    German AfD Party Condemns Attacks on Migrants, Says Gov't Overstates Statistics

    © AP Photo/ Christian Mathiesen/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (91)
    18030

    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party condemns attacks against migrants in the country, yet believes that the preliminary German government data showing the attacks against migrants reached the level of almost 10 a day in 2016 is overstated, spokesman for the AfD’s Berlin branch Ronald Glaser told Sputnik.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich — On Sunday, the German Interior Ministry released preliminary figures regarding the attacks against migrants in the country in response to a parliamentary request by German left-wing party Die Linke’s (The Left) lawmaker Ulla Jelpke. The data showed that 3,533 attacks took place in 2016, and that a total of 560 people, including 43 children, were injured in these attacks.

    "Attacking immigrants or the places they live in is as wrong as attacking anyone else. As a law-and-order-party Alternative für Deutschland condemns any kind of such violence… The background of that information makes me doubt the value of these numbers. First of all, we have a lot of violence within 'refugee camps.' Certain groups (Muslims against Christians, men against women, Iraqis against Syrians, etc.) fight each other. If these numbers are included here, then it looks very different from what the political Left implies (that racist Germans attack innocent refugees)," Glaser said.

    In response to the government data, Die Linke’s Jelpke said that the German government was more focused on a perceived migrant security threat than on the threat which was coming from the radical right. According to Glaser, however, even if the number of attacks committed among different groups of migrants is not included in the preliminary figures, the data still could be deceiving.

    "We know that statistics regarding these aspects of life are heavily manipulated by German authorities and mainstream politicians. They want to make us believe that right-wing-related crime is growing, while foreigners are as innocent as newborn babies or at least as innocent as the average German. Ordinary police statistics speak a different language than information spread by government agencies and their propaganda departments," Glaser noted.

    Furthermore, Glaser explained that the reported 3,533 attacks against migrants "is a very small number in relation to the wave of asylum seekers who came to us in recent years (approx. 1.5 million)."

    For Glaser, the main fault for the conflict between migrants and Germans with xenophobic convictions lies with the German government which "makes ordinary Germany pay" for migrants.

    "Most Germans get along with foreigners. Even those with xenophobic convictions can live in one country with strange foreigners, if both groups are separated from each other. Life would be much easier, if German authorities ended their top-down-policy of integrating migrants into our society and especially into our welfare state," Glaser noted.

    Picture taken on December 31, 2015 shows people gathering in front of the main railway station in Cologne, western Germany
    © AFP 2016/ Markus Boehm / dpa
    Berlin Turns Blind Eye as Islamist Migrants Turn Germany Into Warzone - Analyst
    Germany has been the key destination for hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.

    According to the German Finance Ministry, the German government spent about 21.3 billion euros (almost $23 billion) in 2016 in its efforts to overcome the migration crisis in Europe, with a further 21.3 billion euros allocated for the cause in the 2017 budget.

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (91)

    Related:

    German Economy Grows by 1.9% in 2016 on Higher Spending Thanks to Refugees
    German Refugee Facilities Worth Millions of Euros Remain Empty
    Germany Considers No-Warrant, No-Consent Searches of Refugee Phones
    German Interior Ministry Should ‘Get Active’ to Better Protect Refugees
    Tags:
    migrants, refugees, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Ronald Glaser, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      If eurosocialist politicians hide the background on migrant crimes then they are cornered when it comes to exposing racist, anti-migrant violence. Like it or not, analysis of the issues- does demand context.
      Clearly, the situation in the EU is far worse than the political elites care to admit.
      If indigenous citizens deserve robustly defended borders, then migrants going about their daily business deserve the full protection of the law. There's a perfect balance there morally and legally. We are all united by our common humanity at the end of the day and racism is a perversion of the human spirit.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok