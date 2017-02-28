Register
    Pollution haze over South East London, through a window in a viewing area of the 95-storey skyscraper The Shard, the tallest building in Britain, in London, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Almost 90% of Londoners Say Air Pollution Reaches 'Crisis' Level

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    A total of 72 percent of Londoners demand more action from the government to fight air pollution in the city, according to the poll.

    Doodle Mask
    © Photo: Tiaan Trahms
    UK Inventor Gets Creative Over London's Air Crisis With Anti-Toxic Masks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A poll conducted by the greater London Authority, a council led by London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, revealed that 88 percent of Londoners see air pollution in London as a big problem, a press release of the mayor’s office said on Tuesday.

    A total of 72 percent of Londoners demand more action from the government, the poll showed, with only 11 percent believing the authorities are "doing enough already."

    "This polling is further proof that Londoners are rightly concerned about the toxic health crisis the filthy air in London has created. The message to Government is crystal clear. Londoners want them to step up to the plate and take urgent action," Khan said, as cited in the press release.

    The mayor added that despite the fact that he is doing everything in his power to tackle the issue, the capital needs "adequate support from Government".

    London buses
    © Flickr/ Martin
    London Mayor Sets Up 'Green' Bus Zones in Bid to Tackle Air Pollution
    The poll was conducted by YouGov Plc, an international Internet-based market research company with headquarters in the United Kingdom. Online interviews were carried out among 1,000 London residents aged 18 and more on February 20-27.

    On February 24, Khan revealed a report regarding the threat that air pollution poses to children. According to the report, a total of 802 schools, nurseries and colleges across London are exposed to illegally high levels of air pollution.

    According to the 2014 report by King’s College, London has the worst nitrogen dioxide pollution in the world. The 2015 report claimed 9,500 Londoners die yearly from air pollution. The City Hall issues daily air pollution alerts and has repeatedly advised the public to avoid unnecessary walks on days when the pollution level is on its highest.

