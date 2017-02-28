Register
16:46 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants, who were part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, southern Spain, December 3, 2016

    IOM Records Sharp Decrease in Migrant Arrivals in Europe by Sea in 2017

    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    IOM reports that 16,775 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 26 February, compared with the first 57 days of 2016, when 124,986 people entered Europe by sea, according to official statement.

    Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Frontex Reveals 46% Drop in Illegal Border Crossings in Central Mediterranean in January
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A significant decrease in migrant arrivals in Europe by the Mediterranean Sea was recorded through February 26 with just 16,775 migrants entering Europe, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release Tuesday.

    "IOM reports that 16,775 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 26 February, with just over 80 percent arriving in Italy and the rest in Greece and Spain," the statement said.

    Overall, the IOM reported a sharp decrease of refugee arrivals compared with the first 57 days of 2016, when 124,986 people entered Europe by sea.

    IOM Rome reported that while in 2016 fewer than 9,000 people arrived in Italy in the same period, 13,457 migrants came in 2017.

    OVer 116,005 migrants arrived in Greece last year via the Eastern route, while 2,318 came in 2017, the IOM said. A total of 1,000 refugees came along the Western route, leading to Spain. No data was provided regarding last year.

    Migrants and refugees wait to be trasferred from the Topaz Responder ship run by Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross to the Vos Hestia ship run by NGO Save the Children, on November 4, 2016, a day after a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea.
    © AFP 2016/ Andreas Solaro
    Over 1,500 Migrants Rescued Crossing Mediterranean in Past Two Days
    On the sea’s central route, connecting Libya and Italy, 444 deaths and disappearances were reported through February 26, compared with 97 last year over the same period. On the Western route, 39 deaths were recorded compared to seven last year. At the same time, on the Eastern corridor between Turkey and Greece only two deaths were recorded, compared to 321 in 2016.

    Across the entire Mediterranean region, 485 people died at sea in comparison with 425 in 2016.

    The death toll is expected to increase with the rise in migration activity as the weather improves, the IOM predicted.

    The European Union has experienced a massive refugee influx over recent years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa to seek asylum in Europe.

    Related:

    What's Behind Russia Ramping Up its Military Presence in the Mediterranean
    Frontex Reveals 46% Drop in Illegal Border Crossings in Mediterranean in January
    Over 1,500 Migrants Rescued Crossing Mediterranean in Past Two Days
    Mediterranean Leaders to Meet in Lisbon to Discuss Economy, Security, Migration
    Tags:
    refugees, International Organization of Migration (IOM), European Union, Mediterranean Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok