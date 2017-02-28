UK Chancellor Should Clarify Future of Pensions Growth System - Shadow Secretary

© AP Photo/ Frank Augstein Thousands of BMW Workers in UK Threaten May Go on Strike Over Pension Plan Change

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In November, the Work and Pensions select committee said in a report that the maintenance of the triple lock system would hamper the country's economy and called to scrap it.

"The Chancellor must use this Budget to provide clarity on the issue of the triple lock, and follow Labour’s lead by committing to the policy beyond 2020," Debbie Abrahams said, as quoted by the Labour Party.

She added that the last Labour government was responsible for reduction of poverty levels among pensioners.

The triple lock is the policy introduced in 2010 in the United Kingdom, which guarantees that pensions in the country grow annually. The growth is calculated based on growth of average income, or of the consumer price index. The rise could also reach 2.5 percent if the rest parameters are lower.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!