Le Pen Wins 1% Back Against Macron in French Presidential Run-Off Projection

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The survey showed that, while Le Pen gained one percentage point since Monday against Macron, her chances against The Republicans nominee Francois Fillon remained unchanged, with him projected to triumph over Le Pen in the run-off with 58 percent against her 42.

Socialist Party (PS) candidate Benoit Hamon, who enjoyed a two-point jump after the weekend, retained his 15 percent projected result in the first round, still lagging behind the top three candidates, Le Pen, Macron and Fillon, whose positions also had not changed since Monday.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7.

