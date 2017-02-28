Cyprus Talks Renewal Possible If Greek Cypriots Give Up Idea to Join Greece

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On February 22, Cyprus government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides announced that a meeting between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled at Akinci’s request

"[Resumption of talks on Cyprus settlement is possible] if the Greeks [Cypriots] have no intention of joining the island with Greece. Enosis [Greek for ‘union’] is now dead and gone. But they will never do that. If they do that than there is no problem," Cevik said.

Ankara criticized the decision made by Greek Cyprus in early February to commemorate the 1950 referendum, when over 90 percent of Greek Cypriots voted in favor of Enosis.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the proposal to celebrate the referendum was introduced by "the far-right, racist ELAM (National People’s Front)" and added that it would "not contribute to confidence-building between the two peoples on the Island, nor will it contribute to the negotiation process."

Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) there. TRNC is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains its military presence there.

