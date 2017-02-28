UK Hospitals to Face Significant Crisis Similar to Other Public Services

"The government cannot continue to bounce from crisis to crisis in this way… Without action, within two years it could face a disastrous combination of failing public services and breached spending controls, against a background of deeply contentious Brexit negotiations," the report said, as cited by The Guardian newspaper.
According to the paper, the situation in hospitals facing the problem of significant treatment delays was at risk of severely deteriorating further, similar to the situation in prisons with increased violence and social care system issues, while the whole situation would be aggravated by Brexit.
The report called for a better financial planning, as well as reforms aimed at supporting the public sector. It also suggests Office for Budget Responsibility-esque body for public spending to increase efficiency of public sector decision-making.
Last week, Teresa Pearce, Labour shadow secretary of state for communities and local government, said that the UK Local Government Finance Settlement was insufficient in dealing with the social care crisis in the country, which would continue to grow due to government cuts.
