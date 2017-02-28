Register
15:14 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nurses prepare a bed on a ward at St Thomas' Hospital in central London January 28, 2015

    UK Hospitals to Face Significant Crisis Similar to Other Public Services

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    16110

    The situation in British hospitals facing the problem of significant treatment delays was at risk of severely deteriorating further, similar to the situation in prisons with increased violence and social care system issues, while the whole situation would be aggravated by Brexit, according to report.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK Health Secretary Calls for Referendum on Terms of Brexit
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK public services might face a deep crisis or spending control breaches, a report issued on Tuesday by the Institute for Government and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) said, warning that the healthcare system was being pushed to a "breaking point."

    "The government cannot continue to bounce from crisis to crisis in this way… Without action, within two years it could face a disastrous combination of failing public services and breached spending controls, against a background of deeply contentious Brexit negotiations," the report said, as cited by The Guardian newspaper.

    According to the paper, the situation in hospitals facing the problem of significant treatment delays was at risk of severely deteriorating further, similar to the situation in prisons with increased violence and social care system issues, while the whole situation would be aggravated by Brexit.

    The report called for a better financial planning, as well as reforms aimed at supporting the public sector. It also suggests Office for Budget Responsibility-esque body for public spending to increase efficiency of public sector decision-making.

    Brexit
    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Brexit Campaign: UK Health Service Loses $999Mln on Treating EU Citizens
    Earlier this year, the British Red Cross warned of a humanitarian crisis in National Health Service (NHS) hospitals. However, the UK government disputed the claims and refused to provide more funds to the healthcare system, suggesting reforms. In early February, a research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine claimed that the lack of funding for the NHS and social care system in the United Kingdom had led to 30,000 excess deaths in 2015.

    Last week, Teresa Pearce, Labour shadow secretary of state for communities and local government, said that the UK Local Government Finance Settlement was insufficient in dealing with the social care crisis in the country, which would continue to grow due to government cuts.

    Related:

    London's Mayor Says Brexit, US Elections Show Rising Need for Social Solidarity
    Migration Policy of Post-Brexit UK Faces Social, Economic 'Trade-Offs'
    Brexit Meme Mania Takes Over Social Media
    UK Health Secretary Calls for Referendum on Terms of Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Sounds like governments that are incapable of governing. Look a little deeper and perhaps they could be tagged traitors and jailed.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok