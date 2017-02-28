May's Policy Forces Scotland to Conduct 2nd Independence Vote - First Minister

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK Prime Minister Theresa May's intransigence policy will trigger, if not changed, another independence referendum in Scotland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

"If an independence referendum does arise, it will not be down to bad faith on the part of the Scottish government, but to sheer intransigence on the part of the UK government," Sturgeon's article published in The Times newspaper on Tuesday read.

In particular, Sturgeon pointed out that May refused to consider UK further membership in the EU single market, which was promoted by Scottish politicians.

After the United Kingdom held the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, Sturgeon said that Scotland would consider holding the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

On February 1, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said that the UK government would not grant the Scottish authorities the power to hold another independence referendum as Sturgeon must respect the results of the 2014 independence vote, when Scotland voted against becoming an independent state, and the United Kingdom’s choice to leave the bloc. A day later, a spokeswoman for May said that the UK government did not see any changes in public opinion that could be the reason for holding the second referendum on Scottish independence.

