Register
13:43 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Spanish new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Alfonso Dastis Quecedo (File)

    No Progress in Implementation of Minsk Agreements on Ukraine Yet - Spanish FM

    © AFP 2016/ JAVIER SORIANO / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (703)
    311402

    Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said that it was difficult to establish a time period for the EU sanctions against Russia lifting.

    Flags of Russia and EU
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    EU's Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Upon Improved Russia-US Ties - Hungary FM
    GENEVA (Sputnik) — Anti-Russia sanctions will be lifted once the Minsk accords are fulfilled but there is no progress on the issue so far, Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The EU sanctions against Russia may be lifted when the conditions for this purpose are met, that is, when a significant progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements is achieved," Dastis said.

    He added that it was difficult to establish a time period for the sanctions lifting.

    "We are talking about particular actions and results, this depends on the work which is being carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in the Normandy Format and sadly there have been no big progress so far," Dastis said.

    European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    EU to Remain United on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Hopes US to Be United as Well
    Speaking about the possibility of expanding the European sanctions against Russia, the minister said that it was more important to remove them, but there was no significant progress in that respect, either.

    The Minsk agreements, struck in February 2015 and brokered by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, stipulate ceasefire in southeastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces and self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people republics' militia have been clashing since 2014, when the two regions refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. The sides to the conflict continue to exchange fire, despite the ceasefire deal.

    In 2014, Brussels imposed anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the crisis in Ukraine, repeatedly denied by the Russian authorities.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (703)

    Related:

    German Businesses in Russia Pessimistic About Laxer Sanctions in 2017
    EU to Remain United on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Hopes US to Be United as Well
    Slovenia Views Relations With Russia as Positive Despite EU Sanctions - FM
    EU's Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Upon Improved Russia-US Ties - Hungary FM
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Alfonso Dastis, Russia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      will never be implemented. Why would the Ukro fascist regime do it anyway? If so, the illogical sanctions against Russia will have to be removed. Here there's only 1 solution, the use of brutal force, the only language understood by the neo nazi's and their patrons in the west.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Understanding world politics
      It appears that Ukraine unwillingness to cooperate with Minsk accords has a direct co-relation with the peace settlement terms in Syria.
      Ukraine deliberately as instructed by CIA keeps obstructing the Minsk peace accords whilst the western demand for regionalisation of Syria is still being determinably pursued.
      The obvious strategy is to leverage Russia to bend on the desire to keep Syria intact thus preventing Syria effecting a cohesive settlement with the Kurd's an essential US project to protect Israeli expansionism and get the pipelines established designed to break Russia's energy monopoly and break its economic back and make certain it collapses again.
      That agenda is far more important to the western empire than Ukraine and most certainly now that Crimea is back with Russia again and inaccessible as a military launching pad for the break up of Russia.
      Naturally in plan C comes the importance to retain the lands of now DPR and LPR which gives NATO military access to effect future strategy and access to militarily pressure Russia.
      In summary there will not be any cooperation from Ukraine and in particular the Nazi divisions who have enacted and control the blockades and appear to be under the direct control of McCain and the CIA.
      Whilst the US is desperately trying to manipulate a late change of course to divert Russia's determination to abide by the UN directive to keep Syria sovereign and intact.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Ukraine have confirmed they have no reason to abide by the treaty. Now why aren't the guarentors Merkel and Hollande held to account, in the same way that the other guarantor, President Putin, is blamed for Kiev not abiding by the agreement. When will the politicians actually bother reading the Agreement and realise that Russia is only a guarantor and has nothing to do with the civil war in Unkraine. It is not rocket science, now is it?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok