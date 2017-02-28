No Progress in Implementation of Minsk Agreements on Ukraine Yet - Spanish FM

"The EU sanctions against Russia may be lifted when the conditions for this purpose are met, that is, when a significant progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements is achieved," Dastis said.
He added that it was difficult to establish a time period for the sanctions lifting.
"We are talking about particular actions and results, this depends on the work which is being carried out by Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in the Normandy Format and sadly there have been no big progress so far," Dastis said.
The Minsk agreements, struck in February 2015 and brokered by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine, stipulate ceasefire in southeastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces and self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people republics' militia have been clashing since 2014, when the two regions refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. The sides to the conflict continue to exchange fire, despite the ceasefire deal.
In 2014, Brussels imposed anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the crisis in Ukraine, repeatedly denied by the Russian authorities.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete will never be implemented. Why would the Ukro fascist regime do it anyway? If so, the illogical sanctions against Russia will have to be removed. Here there's only 1 solution, the use of brutal force, the only language understood by the neo nazi's and their patrons in the west. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Understanding world politics Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ukraine have confirmed they have no reason to abide by the treaty. Now why aren't the guarentors Merkel and Hollande held to account, in the same way that the other guarantor, President Putin, is blamed for Kiev not abiding by the agreement. When will the politicians actually bother reading the Agreement and realise that Russia is only a guarantor and has nothing to do with the civil war in Unkraine. It is not rocket science, now is it?
md74
ivanwa88
It appears that Ukraine unwillingness to cooperate with Minsk accords has a direct co-relation with the peace settlement terms in Syria.
Ukraine deliberately as instructed by CIA keeps obstructing the Minsk peace accords whilst the western demand for regionalisation of Syria is still being determinably pursued.
The obvious strategy is to leverage Russia to bend on the desire to keep Syria intact thus preventing Syria effecting a cohesive settlement with the Kurd's an essential US project to protect Israeli expansionism and get the pipelines established designed to break Russia's energy monopoly and break its economic back and make certain it collapses again.
That agenda is far more important to the western empire than Ukraine and most certainly now that Crimea is back with Russia again and inaccessible as a military launching pad for the break up of Russia.
Naturally in plan C comes the importance to retain the lands of now DPR and LPR which gives NATO military access to effect future strategy and access to militarily pressure Russia.
In summary there will not be any cooperation from Ukraine and in particular the Nazi divisions who have enacted and control the blockades and appear to be under the direct control of McCain and the CIA.
Whilst the US is desperately trying to manipulate a late change of course to divert Russia's determination to abide by the UN directive to keep Syria sovereign and intact.
