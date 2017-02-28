Belarus to Push For Lifting of 'Unfair' EU Sanctions

© Wikipedia/ Hanna Zelenko EU to Discuss Possibility of Lifting All Sanctions Against Belarus

MINSK (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union has targeted the country for an arms embargo, an asset freeze and travel bans against four people for allegedly violating universal freedoms and the rule of law.

"The Belarusian side will continue cooperation with the European Union with the aim of the complete lifting of the sanctions," Mironchik said in a statement, adding limitations were unfair and counterproductive.

The spokesman expressed hope that the EU's policy of pressure on Belarus would eventually become a thing of the past.

Brussels imposed restrictive measures on Belarus in 2004 over unresolved disappearances of two opposition politicians, a businessman and a journalist. The arms embargo was introduced in 2011. In February 2016, the Council lifted sanctions against 170 people and three companies citing the country's progress on human rights, but kept the arms embargo and restrictions against four people in place.