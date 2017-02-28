Cyberattacks on Austrian State Agencies Possibly Carried Out From US Territory

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Austrian FM Kurz Gets Online Threats After Latest Erdogan Criticism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Austrian Army Intelligence Office found out that a man presumably responsible for cyberattacks on several Austrian state agencies is one Arslan A., who is of Turkish origin and lives in the United States, Austrian newspaper Kurier wrote.

According to the media, apart from the Austrian state agencies the suspect has also attacked servers of other countries, such as Israel, the United States and Iraq. He has allegedly perpetrated the attacks from his house in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The information regarding the suspect was conveyed to the US authorities and the Austrian State Prosecutor’s Office, the media added.

Over the past few months, cyberattacks were carried out against a number of Austria's government agencies.

Last September, National Bank of Austria detected a hacking attempt from a group of Turkish hackers. In the same month, a group of Turkish hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Vienna's international airport.

In November 2016, the Austrian Foreign Ministry website was reportedly attacked by hackers from Turkey.