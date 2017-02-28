Register
03:06 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz

    Austrian Foreign Minister Wants Refugee Camps In North Africa

    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13040

    During a Monday news conference Austrian foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz suggested funneling migrants and refugees in Europe to camps in North Africa. Sigmar Gabriel, his German counterpart, called such a plan “unrealistic.”

    Tens of thousands of people have requested asylum in Austria, a country of roughly 8.5 million people, and Kurz believes their presences places a daunting economic burden on the country. 

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    EU to Benefit From Better US-Russia Relations - Austrian FM Kurz

    "We don't want to pay hundreds of millions of euros in family support for foreign children a year who don't even live in Austria…It is unfair to pay out these sums to the same extent when the costs of living are substantially less elsewhere." he said.

    Known for his anti-immigration stance, Kurz modeled his proposal after a deal struck between Turkey and the European Union to reduce the number of Syrian migrants from entering Europe, suggesting that a similar agreement could be met with North African countries, including Libya.

    Gabriel noted that the continuing unrest in Libya made such a deal unlikely, "We have a state in Turkey, whatever one's opinion about it is…Not so in Libya," he said. 

    OSCE SMM in Donbass
    © Flickr/ OSCE_SMMU
    OSCE Chair Kurz Calls for Expanding OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

    The German foreign minister also believes that housing large numbers of immigrants and refugees in Tunisia would have a "destabilising" effect on a country with it’s own deep institutional difficulties.

    Germany’s foreign ministry recently reported that 2,500 migrants were attacked in 2016, with an average of ten attacks a day. At least 560 people, including 43 children, were injured as a result of these crimes.

    These incidents include arson on refugee shelters, and other hate crimes.

    In December 2016, Kurz suggested an "Australian model" for dealing with the influx of undocumented immigrants, which would entail loading migrants and refugees onto boats and returning them to their country of origin or delivering them to detention centers in Europe.

    During a summit in Brussels Kurz told Politico, "We have to stop illegal migrants at the external border, care for them, bring them back to their countries of origin, and if that is not possible, protect them in centers outside Europe that we operate and finance," adding, "That should happen 'the sooner the better.'"

    Related:

    As Refugee Numbers Rise in Europe So Do Anti-Immigrant Tensions
    Immigrant Jailed After Demanding Deportation Because He Hates Manchester
    Refugee Fears Bring Anti-Immigrant 'Soldiers Of Odin' to Finnish Streets
    Mayor of Small French Town Launches Anti-Immigrant Placard Campaign
    Repression Among Sweden's Newcomers Echo Taliban for Pakistani Immigrant
    Tags:
    refugee camps, refugee crisis, Refugee, immigrants, immigration plan, Austrian Foreign Ministry, Sebastian Kurz, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok