Register
01:35 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Hungarian soldiers work on a fence that is being built at the border with Croatia, near the village of Beremend, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

    Hungary to Build Second Hi-Tech Border Wall to Further Stymie Migrants

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe
    Get short URL
    222680

    Hungary has announced that it will build a second fence along its border with Serbia to prevent the free movement of migrants into their country. The first fence, built in 2015, has been deemed inadequate to stem the tide of migrants expected this year.

    Hungary has already built 6 miles of the new, second fence. The high-tech barricade is equipped with cameras, as well as heat and motion detectors. Eventually, a trench will be dug between the two fences to further discourage crossing. The entire project will cost some €120 million ($127 million) and will be completed within the next few months, according to Budapest.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech during his visit at the Bavarian state parliament in Munich, Germany October 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Orban Ready to Sue EU Commission Over 'Imposing Foreign Population' on Hungary

    "Although the EU-Turkey agreement is prevailing and the Western Balkan route is closed, we expect the migration pressure to appear at any moment at our southern borders," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after meeting with Teodor Melescanu, his Romanian counterpart. "For this reason, we are strengthening the defense of our southern border."

    The first Hungarian border fence was built after some 400,000 migrants passed into Hungary from its southern neighbors Serbia and Croatia. Most of the migrants did not stay, passing through to countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

    "[The new fence is] related to everything that is happening at the European borders, in that respect obviously it is related to the EU-Turkey agreement," said government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs to Euronews.

    Migrants queue to board a train at the railway station in Zakany, Hungary October 1, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Bernadett Szabo
    Hungary’s Draft Bill on Asylum Seekers Submitted to EU Violates Rights

    "It is related better to the fact that the estimated number of those who are still at the Western Balkans route is around 80 thousand, spring is coming. We see that around Europe, according to a German estimate, there are at least 6-6.5 million people waiting to enter the EU."

    Advocacy groups such as Human Rights Watch and the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights have protested Hungary's decision, as well as other measures including confining asylum-seeking migrants in border camps. In an open letter to the European Commission, they wrote that the new fence would violate EU rules by "severely" limiting access to asylum for refugees.

    "The European Commission should not stand by while Hungary makes a mockery of the right to seek asylum," said Benjamin Ward of Human Rights Watch. "Using transit zones as detention centers and forcing asylum-seekers who are already inside Hungary back to the Serbian side of the razor-wire fence is abusive, pointless, and cruel."

    The Hungarian government replied in an email statement that Human Rights Watch was trying to "denigrate those serving at the border… "Hungary was among the first to honor the EU's rules, to protect the Schengen borders, [it] stops, registers and separates refugees from economic migrants."

    Polish President Andrzej Duda, center left, is welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the podium as Hungarian President Janos Ader, second right, and Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kover, left, applaud during the state commemoration ceremony of the 1956 Hungarian revolution and freedom fight against communism and Soviet rule in front of the Parliament building in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Szilard Koszticsak/MT
    'New Eurosceptic Union'? Hungary, Poland Poised to Jointly Defy Brussels

    When Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the first border wall, he triggered a chain reaction that also saw Macedonia, Slovenia, and Austria erecting similar border barriers. 

    In October 2016, Orban joined a lawsuit against the EU that also includes Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The lawsuit challenged EU asylum-seeker quotas seeking to relocate 120,000 migrants throughout the member states. Orban, a noted eurosceptic, has previously told reporters that "every single migrant poses a public security and terror risk."

    Related:

    'Violent, Unlawful': Hungary Proposes Detention Centers for Asylum Seekers
    Russia Prepares to Use Hungary as an 'Anti-Sanctions Battering Ram'
    Hungary to Start Preparations for Paks NPP Construction in 2017 With Russia
    Europe Frustrated After Trump Becomes President - Hungary Foreign Minister
    Nine People Charged in Hungary With Smuggling of Migrants Into Western Europe
    Tags:
    border control, migrant crisis, Human Rights Watch, European Union, European Commission, Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok